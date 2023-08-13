Crisis-hit PTC Financial embarks on management overhaul2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Mahendra Lodha, the company’s interim CEO and MD, said PFS is looking at strengthening its team, including senior management
PTC India Financial Services (PFS) will undergo several management-level changes as the company steers towards an operational overhaul and new phase of growth, Mahendra Lodha, the company’s interim chief executive officer and managing director, said.
