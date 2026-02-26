MUMBAI: Once dismissed as an “ugly” shoe, Crocs is now betting big on India. The American clog and sandal brand has made the country a top-six priority market globally, signalling its ambition to tap India’s young and fast-growing consumer base.
Crocs bets on India as top-6 global market, targets Gen-Z
SummaryCrocs India is focusing on Gen-Z marketing, launching India-themed ‘Jibbitz’, and gradually scaling its newly acquired casual shoes brand Hey Dude after stabilizing it in the US.
