Crocs bets on India as top-6 global market, targets Gen-Z

“We have not disclosed our targets publicly, but India is prioritized as a Top 6 market for us globally,” Anne Mehlman, executive vice-president and brand president for Crocs Inc., told Mint in an interview. “India may not be a Top 6 market for us by revenue today, but we believe it will be a Top 6 market for us long-term. It has…all of the factors for an outsize revenue opportunity.”