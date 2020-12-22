Croma plans to add 100 stores by end of next financial year

“2020 has been a year of transition for us. It was always going to be one because we had already embarked on this digitization piece. We were supposed to open 65 stores this year. Hopefully, we're ending with 45 new stores this year and another 20 are in fit-outs," said Ritesh Ghosal, chief marketing officer, Croma, Infiniti Retail Ltd. He admitted to delays but hoped to meet the targets. “Next year, the plan is 100 stores. We hopefully should be able to meet that target. Although the quarter-wise projections are off as projects have gotten delayed (due to covid-related issues such as labour and delay in clearances)," he added.