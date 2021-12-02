NEW DELHI: Electronics brand Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., (CGCEL) has set up its largest Research and Development (R&D) centre in Vikhroli, Mumbai, to step-up innovation.

Spread across 50,000 square feet, the new centre will undertake research and development in significant consumer applications along with advanced technology enhancements such as IoT, energy efficiency, and solution development.

“The company has already developed a strong line up of smart products in the IoT space like IoT lamps and battens, IoT coolers and IoT smart plugs," the company said in a statement.

Crompton will also hire up to 200 engineers for the new centre across mechanical, electronics, software, IT and data engineering and user-centric designs capability.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is a large player in the fans and residential pumps market. It also sells water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors, electric kettles, irons in India.

Shoppers are looking for value-added products that will make their lives simpler and smarter, said Sanjeev Agrawal, vice president, innovation and CTO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. “Our new R&D centre launch is part of our overall strategy to speed up the development of product innovations that can address the problems of the consumer and provide a more comfortable and convenient home," he said.

The new investment will advance the company’s strategic growth in the consumer electrical space as well as sustain our market leadership through innovation, said Shantanu Khosla, managing director, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

