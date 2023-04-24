Home / Companies / News /  Crompton Greaves elevates Shantanu Khosla as VC, appoints Promeet Ghosh as MD
Back

Crompton Greaves elevates Shantanu Khosla as VC, appoints Promeet Ghosh as MD

1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: Crompton Greaves office in Worli, Mumbai.Premium
File: Crompton Greaves office in Worli, Mumbai.

  • Earlier, citing his perusal for other career interests, firm's CEO and Executive Director, Mathew Job, has resigned. He will step down as the executive director with effect from close of business hours on Monday, and as the CEO with effect from the close of business hours on 30 April, 2023.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on 24 April elevated Shantanu Khosla as the Executive Vice-Chairman, while in another announcement said that it is appointed ex-Temasek India Deputy Head Promeet Ghosh as the Managing Director & CEO.

Earlier, citing his perusal for other career interests, firm's CEO and Executive Director, Mathew Job, has resigned. He will step down as the executive director with effect from close of business hours on Monday, and as the CEO with effect from the close of business hours on 30 April, 2023.

As per the company statement, Khosla has been elevated as the Executive Vice-Chairman for a period of one year from 1 May, 2023 till 30 April, 2024. Apart from this, Khosla will be 'Non-Executive Vice Chairman' till 31 December, 2025.

ALSO READ: Havells vs Crompton Greaves: Which stock is a better long-term investment?

"He will be relinquishing his position as the company's Managing Director with effect from the close of business hours on April 30, 2023," the company added.

Among others, the firm said that Khosla will provide guidance to the new managing director on strategic matters and support the integration of Crompton and Butterfly.

Ghosh's appointment as the company's new Managing Director & CEO will be effective May 1, 2023. He has been on the board of the company since 2016. Until March 2022, Ghosh was Temasek India Deputy Head, CGCEL said.

Following the demerger of the company and the purchase of promoter's stake by Advent and Temasek, Ghosh was closely engaged with the operations of the firm.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout