Crompton Greaves elevates Shantanu Khosla as VC, appoints Promeet Ghosh as MD1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM IST
- Earlier, citing his perusal for other career interests, firm's CEO and Executive Director, Mathew Job, has resigned. He will step down as the executive director with effect from close of business hours on Monday, and as the CEO with effect from the close of business hours on 30 April, 2023.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on 24 April elevated Shantanu Khosla as the Executive Vice-Chairman, while in another announcement said that it is appointed ex-Temasek India Deputy Head Promeet Ghosh as the Managing Director & CEO.
