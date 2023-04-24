Hello User
Home / Companies / News /  Crompton Greaves elevates Shantanu Khosla as VC, appoints Promeet Ghosh as MD

Crompton Greaves elevates Shantanu Khosla as VC, appoints Promeet Ghosh as MD

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: Crompton Greaves office in Worli, Mumbai.

  • Earlier, citing his perusal for other career interests, firm's CEO and Executive Director, Mathew Job, has resigned. He will step down as the executive director with effect from close of business hours on Monday, and as the CEO with effect from the close of business hours on 30 April, 2023.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on 24 April elevated Shantanu Khosla as the Executive Vice-Chairman, while in another announcement said that it is appointed ex-Temasek India Deputy Head Promeet Ghosh as the Managing Director & CEO.

Earlier, citing his perusal for other career interests, firm's CEO and Executive Director, Mathew Job, has resigned. He will step down as the executive director with effect from close of business hours on Monday, and as the CEO with effect from the close of business hours on 30 April, 2023.

As per the company statement, Khosla has been elevated as the Executive Vice-Chairman for a period of one year from 1 May, 2023 till 30 April, 2024. Apart from this, Khosla will be 'Non-Executive Vice Chairman' till 31 December, 2025.

"He will be relinquishing his position as the company's Managing Director with effect from the close of business hours on April 30, 2023," the company added.

Among others, the firm said that Khosla will provide guidance to the new managing director on strategic matters and support the integration of Crompton and Butterfly.

Ghosh's appointment as the company's new Managing Director & CEO will be effective May 1, 2023. He has been on the board of the company since 2016. Until March 2022, Ghosh was Temasek India Deputy Head, CGCEL said.

Following the demerger of the company and the purchase of promoter's stake by Advent and Temasek, Ghosh was closely engaged with the operations of the firm.

With agency inputs.

