Crompton Greaves secures major solar rooftop order worth ₹445 crores

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. on Friday announced the acquisition of a significant solar rooftop order valued at ₹445 crores. This project, which is the largest in the company's solar portfolio, will involve the installation of 2 KW on-grid rooftop systems across over 40,000 households in Andhra Pradesh, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The 77 MW project marks a rapid expansion for Crompton in the solar rooftop market, following its entry into the sector just two months ago. Earlier this month, the company secured a ₹52 crore order, indicating strong market traction and execution capabilities. The solar rooftop segment is projected to grow annually by over 20%, driven by factors such as improved technology affordability and declining system costs, the company said.

Sustainable solar solutions Crompton's involvement in the project includes comprehensive support through trained personnel and a responsive service network to ensure efficient performance across all installations. The initiative aims to provide households with reliable and sustainable solar solutions, aligning with India's renewable energy goals.

Managing Director & CEO Promeet Ghosh said, “This landmark solar rooftop order of ₹445 cr marks an important milestone in Crompton’s journey in renewable energy. It reflects the growing trust in our ability to deliver large-scale, sustainable solutions that align with India’s clean energy ambitions. As we expand our presence in this fast-evolving solar sector, our focus remains on combining innovation, efficiency, and responsible growth to create long-term value for both consumers and communities. This win further strengthens our commitment to advancing sustainable home energy solutions across the country.”

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is known in the Indian market for fans and residential pumps. The company offers a range of products, including lighting solutions and home appliances. It also has a strong presence in the B2B lighting segment, providing energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

Shaleen Nayak, Business Unit Head – Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “This project highlights our energy-efficient solar solutions at scale, covering over 40,000 households. Our team will manage the complete process, ensuring quality and consistency across every site. By leveraging our execution capabilities and robust infrastructure, we are confident of delivering best-in-class performance on this Project."