Cross-Border Bank Consolidation Benefits Cyprus, Patsalides Says

(Bloomberg) -- Cross-border mergers among large European lenders can help strengthen the Cypriot financial system, according to the country’s central-bank chief.

“I would welcome more consolidation if this were positive for the economy,” Governor Christodoulos Patsalides said in an interview in Frankfurt.

“The banking sector is very strong and having banks from abroad come to Cyprus, European banks being supervised by the SSM, is a good thing,” he said, referring to the Single Supervisory Mechanism, the watchdog for the euro zone’s biggest lender.

Such activity “also drives up competition for the local banks, which is important for the economy and the people of Cyprus,” he added.

The comments follow recent acquisitions of Cypriot lenders by Greece’s top banks. Eurobank SA completed its purchase of Hellenic Bank Plc earlier this year, while Alpha Bank SA is in the process of taking over Astrobank.

Alpha Bank has itself been involved in further cross-border consolidation, with Italy’s UniCredit raising its stake in the Greek lender to about 26%.

Patsalides stressed the strong capital position of his nation’s banks — a turnaround from over a decade ago, when Cyprus received an international bailout during Europe’s sovereign-debt crisis. That process also involved a painful bail-in on deposits.

The central-bank chief touted Cyprus’s economic resilience. This year’s growth forecast of 3% far outpaces European peers, while an expected budget surplus of 3.5% of gross domestic product stands in contrast to deficits in much of the region.

Still, Cyprus is a very small and open economy that’s vulnerable to external shocks like a broader slowdown in European growth, according to Patsalides, who also singled out climate change.

“This could impact tourism — there are droughts, forest fires,” he said. “These are real risks.”

Earlier this summer, two people died in a major wildfire on the island as temperatures soared for days.

“I am more worried about the macro, the imported risks — climate risk is also an issue,” Patsalides said. “These are the main risks I am worried about.”

--With assistance from Alexander Weber, Mark Schroers, Jana Randow and Lizzy Burden.

