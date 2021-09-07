The platform was methodically built on a robust, scalable, and resilient infrastructure with best-in-class safeguards, services, and capabilities, it said in a statement.

CrossTower is ranked fourth out of 152 global exchanges by CryptoCompare -- a central and leading authority for global cryptocurrency data. The ranking was based upon asset and market quality, data, security, KYC, regulations, and the team.

“Besides offering competitive pricing for its users, the company also uses sophisticated compliance infrastructure and top security measures to protect customers. As a part of its launch, CrossTower is offering its first 1,000 Indian customers an opportunity to earn extra Bitcoin up to ₹500 on their first trade on the exchange," it said.

The Indian cryptocurrency market grew from $923 million in April 2020 to a staggering $6.6 billion in May 2021, which is an average of over 50% monthly growth.

“For India, CrossTower has built a business that permits everyone, from young adults to business tycoons, making investing in cryptocurrency easiest and safest. Any individual in any village, town or city in the country can start cryptocurrency trading with the trusted CrossTower platform using Indian rupees and access over 40 cryptocurrencies (tokens)," it said.

Kapil Rathi, co-founder and chief executive officer said, in the last couple of years, India has seen a revolution in crypto-investing and the new generation of investors in India has welcomed cryptocurrencies as a tool for financial freedom.

“With advancements in technology, crypto markets have proven a key driver in the democratization of wealth. Our team’s unique combination of expertise will allow us to make investments in cryptocurrencies simple and accessible for any individual," said Rathi.

