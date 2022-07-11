CrossTower partners Ripple to offer NFTs minted on XRP ledger

CrossTower partners Ripple to offer NFTs minted on XRP ledger1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- The marketplace enables developers to quickly onboard NFT projects by giving them access to infrastructure including wallets, payments, liquidity support, etc
Crypto trading platform CrossTower has partnered Ripple, an enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, to add non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to the CrossTower NFT marketplace.
Crypto trading platform CrossTower has partnered Ripple, an enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, to add non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to the CrossTower NFT marketplace.
The XRP ledger is a low-cost and carbon-neutral blockchain.
The XRP ledger is a low-cost and carbon-neutral blockchain.
The marketplace enables developers to quickly onboard NFT projects by giving them access to infrastructure including wallets, payments, liquidity support, and more, accelerating time-to-market for projects that previously took months to onboard. CrossTower’s NFT marketplace is built for developers and creators seeking a holistic service to take their projects from idea to fruition.
For fans, the marketplace delivers an engaging user experience, connecting them with creators and brands. Fans will benefit from an optimized digital purchase experience with the ability to transact NFTs via credit card and receive the assets through integrated wallets on the XRP Ledger.
Kapil Rathi, chief executive office, CrossTower said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ripple and build our Web3.0 platform on the XRPL. Ripple’s commitment to building a developer network in India is particularly exciting for CrossTower as we are committed to developing India’s blockchain talent. We look forward to the growth of our global NFT platform."
Having already broken ground in the NFT space, CrossTower is expanding its marketplace functionality to support XRPL which will significantly lower the costs and barrier to entry for creators who want to mint their projects on the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale.
CrossTower has already attracted projects like Antara and David Bowie World on its marketplace and has a pipeline of inaugural projects on the XRPL that will engage a global audience to be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a Web 3.0 company offering NFT and crypto trading products globally.