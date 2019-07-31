CHIKAMAGALUR: The question playing on the minds of hundreds of people on a drizzly Wednesday in Chikamagalur -- where India's biggest coffee exporter V.G Siddhartha's body was kept for public homage -- was what made him jump off a bridge into a river in order to end his life?

Nearly the entire village walked up to see Siddhartha's body, kept at the Amalgamated Bean Coffee office, for one last time. The queue included coffee estate workers, poets, swamis, even Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa. The body was taken to Siddhartha's estate in Mudigere, about 30 km away from the city, for funeral rites. The rites were private and out of bounds for the media.

The 36-hour suspense following the disappearance of Siddhartha ended on Wednesday morning when fishermen found Siddhartha's body in the backwaters of the Nethravati river at Hoige Bazaar.

In Chikamagalur, people arrived in droves to bid farewell to a man who directly employed 30,000 people and whose his several businesses ranged from coffee estates to coffee factories to hospitality to infotech and financial services.

"People in and around the region consider their jobs in Amalgamated Bean Coffee as even better than a government job," explained Manju Chetan, an HR manager in one of the resorts run by Siddhartha. Chetan, along with three colleagues, was in Mangaluru until the morning, hoping for Siddhartha's return. All of them have been with the company for over a decade.

"He (Siddhartha) was in the US during my marriage, so he couldn't attend. But to my surprise, his wife and children came," said Chetan. "He considered his employees as family. He attended every marriage, every funeral."

The coffee industry in Karnataka had come descended on Chikmagalur in the 1990s when Siddhartha led their fight against government regulation on pricing and procurement. Nearly 100 km away from Mangaluru, a bunch of them offered pooja in Sakaleswara temple for his return on Tuesday.

"We have 50,000 members and he was the richest. All the growers are affected by this incident. All are curious to know why this has happened to him," said Theertha Mallesh, president of the Karnataka Growers’ Federation.

“He was a religious man. He believed in God's judgement as much in his self-esteem. Maybe he did something wrong, maybe he didn't want to bend before anyone," said a seer who knew the tycoon for the last 40 years. He requested anonymity.

The death triggered an outpouring online, mostly from fans of Cafe Coffee Day, which pioneered the idea of serving coffee along with free Internet at a time when mobile phones were a rarity in India. These stores doubled up as a public sphere for post-liberalisation India with its pitch 'A lot can happen over coffee'.

"Yes, Mr #VGSiddhartha created a chain of coffee shops where people bonded and forged relationships. But what I'll remember most with gratitude, as will many other women, is that a #CCD on the highway meant a decent restroom, a rarity till then," tweeted journalist Subha J Rao.

Siddhartha was born into a family that had coffee estates in Chikmagalur. They were traditional coffee growers, in the business for more than a century. Siddhartha enlarged the estates to 12,000 acres spread across two districts, earning him the moniker 'Coffee King'.

But there was no road map for what he would become. He dabbled in Left politics in college in Mangaluru, as he reminisced in a rare interview to Subroto Bagchi (who would become a co-founder of Mindtree), in the launch issue of Forbes magazine’s India edition. But, he said, he soon realised someone had to create jobs.

At the end of college, Siddhartha’s father gave him ₹5 lakh, half of the family's annual income, to build a future. He invested half of it in land, and then took a bus to Mumbai, rented a room in a dabba hotel with a shared toilet for ₹120 a day, and set out for the office of stock market expert Mahendra Kampani of JM Financial to learn the basics of the trade.

He had never taken an elevator in his life, so he climbed up six floors. Kampani was amused and took him under his wing. Two years later, Siddhartha came back to Karnataka, made Bengaluru his base and put his energies into creating Cafe Coffee Day. He was an early investor in infotech companies, including Infosys Ltd., he mentored and funded several entrepreneurs and companies, and he co-founded Mindtree.