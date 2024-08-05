CrowdStrike to Delta: Stop pointing the finger at us
SummaryThe cybersecurity company says it isn’t to blame for the airline’s dayslong meltdown, calling it a “misleading narrative”.
CrowdStrike says it isn’t to blame for Delta Air Lines’ dayslong meltdown following the tech outage caused by the cybersecurity company, and it isn’t responsible for all of the money that the carrier says it lost.
