Crucial to see jobs beyond exact title; focus on highly-adaptable skills: LinkedIn India Head

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Working professionals need to view their roles not just by exact job titles, but as a collection of highly adaptable and dynamic skills that they can leverage in the AI era, according to LinkedIn India country manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman.

In an interview with PTI, Pattabiraman said professionals can navigate today's uncertainties by keeping an open mind, exploring new careers, roles, and locations, while embracing AI and community support.

"We do not see AI displacing workers at scale," he added.

Instead, AI is reshaping what jobs look like, and doing so very quickly, according to him.

"So, as a professional today, it would be smart not to think of your job as the exact title that you have, but instead as a set of highly-adaptable, evolving skills that will help you achieve something in the workforce," Pattabiraman said, adding that professionals need to start thinking about dynamic skills as the new currency of work.

LinkedIn supports professionals on its network with features like 'Job Match' to help them zero in on better-fit roles, while AI coaching tools for interviews, negotiations, and appraisals aim to ease job search frustrations for young professionals entering today’s workforce, the official pointed out.

India is the second-largest and fastest-growing market for LinkedIn, with its user count surpassing 16 crore, and Pattabiraman believes it could become the largest for the professional networking platform in 2-3 years at the current growth rate.

The Microsoft-owned platform sees India as the 'signpost' for the global future of work, with Pattabiraman asserting that "by solving for India, we also solve for our 1.2 billion members globally".

"When it comes to how LinkedIn is helping professionals navigate these uncertain times, let's take the talent ecosystem as an example. Job seekers are applying to more jobs than ever and are hearing back less, and so it must be really frustrating as a job seeker who is taking all this pain and effort to apply to jobs.

"We have introduced Job Match, which helps job seekers channel their energy towards jobs where they are a great fit; that way, we help them apply to jobs that they are more likely to hear back from," Pattabiraman said.

Also, AI-powered coaching experiences are geared to helping members practice for high-stakes moments and hard conversations, including interviews, negotiations, and appraisals, according to him.

"It's a great time to be entering the world of work if you are adventurous," he said.

Pattabiraman recounted that growing up in a traditional Indian household, he and many others would have seen their parents encourage them to follow defined career paths.

Today’s young workforce, however, has the chance to carve its own paths and think more broadly, he noted.

"I feel, now more than ever, the young workforce entering the world of work has the opportunity to draw their own lines. It is a moment for them to think more broadly," he said.

The comments assume significance as the global economy and labour markets are navigating unprecedented uncertainties, from economic volatility and geopolitical tensions, all of which are reshaping how businesses operate.