Cruise lines won’t catch a wave

A Jefferies survey published this month suggests Omicron is still very much top of mind for would-be travelers. Among about 600 avid cruisers surveyed, more than 40% said they were less likely to cruise since Omicron hit. Meanwhile, about a quarter of respondents said they aren’t considering a near-term cruise, with more than half of those respondents listing Covid-19 concerns as their reason. Roughly two-thirds of cruise ships sailing in U.S. waters right now have reported Covid-19 cases on board, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.