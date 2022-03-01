Cruise vacations launch new chapter with looser mask rules

Norwegian previously required all cruise line guests to be fully vaccinated, but will allow unvaccinated children under age 12 beginning March 1. A spokesperson said all guests who are 12 and older and crew must be fully vaccinated. Guardians of unvaccinated passengers under 12 need to be aware of any travel restrictions in place at the visiting destinations and be ready for additional tests at the time of sailing and disembarkation from a U.S. port.