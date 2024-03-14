Crunchyroll sees uptick in active users as anime finds favour in India
Summary
- Over the past nine months, the company has added 70 titles dubbed in Hindi, 45 of which are also available in Tamil and Telugu
New Delhi: Riding Indian audiences’ increasing liking for international titles, global anime brand Crunchyroll has seen its weekly active users in India rise by 50 times in the past six months, while total watch time has increased by three-and-a-half times, a top official of the San Fransisco-headquartered company said in an interview.