Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Crypto exchange Bakkt nears merger with Victory Park SPAC
Bakkt in 2019 launched a fully-regulated Bitcoin futures and option market.

Crypto exchange Bakkt nears merger with Victory Park SPAC

1 min read . 07:34 AM IST Bloomberg

The transaction is set to value the combined entity at more than $2 billion, and an announcement may come as soon as next week

Bakkt, the cryptocurrency platform majority owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., is in advanced talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bakkt, the cryptocurrency platform majority owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., is in advanced talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction is set to value the combined entity at more than $2 billion, and an announcement may come as soon as next week, said the people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The transaction is set to value the combined entity at more than $2 billion, and an announcement may come as soon as next week, said the people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Representatives for Bakkt, ICE and VPC declined to comment.

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

Last year, Bakkt raised $300 million in capital from ICE and other investors, and acquired Bridge2 Solutions, a provider to loyalty programs. The company in 2019 launched a fully-regulated Bitcoin futures and option market.

Bakkt is led by interim Chief Executive Officer David Clifton, ICE’s vice president of M&A and integration. Outgoing U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler was its founding CEO. Her successor, Mike Blandina, left for JPMorgan Chase & Co. last April.

VPC, a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Victory Park Capital, raised about $200 million in a September initial public offering. The vehicle, led by Chairman and CEO John Martin, has said its value-creation strategy is to “identify, partner with and help grow a business in the fintech sector."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.