Crypto exchange Binance wins virtual asset license to operate in Dubai

Commenting on Binance joining the new Virtual Asset ecosystem, Helal Saeed Almarri, director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority that houses VARA, said, “The new VARA is symbolic of Dubai’s confidence in the potential of this future economy driver - if introduced with prudence and legitimacy. To this end, our regime is structured to catalyse collaboration, foster innovation, and most critically secure public interest. Onboarding Binance within the VARA is reflective of their commitment to the Dubai agenda - to provide the global industry the certainty of governance, enabled by ‘shared industry responsibility’ and legislative security for society."