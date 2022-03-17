Crypto exchange Binance wins virtual asset license to operate in Dubai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Binance is among the first global virtual asset exchanges to receive a fully governed licence to offer regulated crypto trading services to sophisticated investors
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, has been granted a virtual asset licence to enable it to operate within Dubai’s ‘test-adapt-scale’ virtual asset market model as a base for expansion into the region.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, has been granted a virtual asset licence to enable it to operate within Dubai’s ‘test-adapt-scale’ virtual asset market model as a base for expansion into the region.
Binance is among the first global virtual asset exchanges to receive a fully governed licence to offer regulated crypto trading services to sophisticated investors.
Under the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) initial regulatory phase, which includes rigorous regulatory oversight and mandatory The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) compliance controls, Binance will be permitted to extend limited exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All licensed VARA service providers will be monitored progressively to open access to the retail market. In addition to its exchange operations, Binance will anchor a blockchain technology hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre, to seed new talent and build a vibrant blockchain ecosystem.
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, said: “High standards of regulation and compliance are critical to the development and maturing of the global crypto and blockchain industry, which is why our team has been working tirelessly to demonstrate how we meet and exceed the requirements of regulators such as the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority."
Dubai is the first global economy to have set up a specialised regulator for the virtual asset sector and will be develop this VARA governed ecosystem of credible, reputable and innovative international leaders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The VARA-issued Virtual Asset Exchange License ensures Binance will be able to operate its regional business from Dubai in the newly announced regulatory ecosystem that is subject to comprehensive legislation and internationally applicable policy frameworks.
Commenting on Binance joining the new Virtual Asset ecosystem, Helal Saeed Almarri, director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority that houses VARA, said, “The new VARA is symbolic of Dubai’s confidence in the potential of this future economy driver - if introduced with prudence and legitimacy. To this end, our regime is structured to catalyse collaboration, foster innovation, and most critically secure public interest. Onboarding Binance within the VARA is reflective of their commitment to the Dubai agenda - to provide the global industry the certainty of governance, enabled by ‘shared industry responsibility’ and legislative security for society."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!