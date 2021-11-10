NEW DELHI: CoinDCX, India’s first crypto unicorn, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mridul Gupta as the firm’s chief operating officer. According to the exchange, Mridul will focus on strengthening CoinDCX’s product portfolio, marketing, partnerships, and operations, with a view to accelerate the strategic growth of the firm.

Mridul, an electrical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, was previously the chief strategy officer at merchant platform Pine Labs. In earlier stints, he has worked with Stellaris Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs and in his own startup.

Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, CoinDCX, said, “We are growing rapidly and witnessing huge interest and excitement for crypto in India. With growing legitimacy, we would see an even faster adoption. Mridul joins us at an exciting moment of CoinDCX’s growth journey. With his proven experience in building and scaling teams in diverse markets, I am confident that Mridul will supercharge our growth and fuel CoinDCX’s success to the next orbit."

The appointment comes as CoinDCX looks to deliver the next stage of its growth strategy and strengthen its leadership team.

“India is experiencing a dramatic growth in demand for digital assets, and I am very excited to contribute to this space by joining CoinDCX. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth for CoinDCX business and build India’s leadership in a decentralized future," said Mridul.

Established in 2018, CoinDCX has more than six million Indian users. The exchange recently became India’s first crypto unicorn, raising $90 million in its Series C funding round, which was led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, along with other investors.

Meanwhile, another crypto exchange, ZebPay, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raj Karkara as its COO. Karkara had joined ZebPay as chief business officer in September 2020 and, recently, was promoted to the role of chief marketing officer. With this role change, in addition to marketing, Raj will now oversee product management, trade, over the counter, global growth and operations (customer service and excellence).

