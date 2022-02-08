NEW DELHI: Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Tuesday said the platform has on-boarded over 1 crore users, taking four years since launch to hit the milestone.

"Accomplishing such a phenomenal milestone in just under four years since our launch is a remarkable feat, and is a testament to the growing demands for digital assets in India. CoinDCX’s exponential growth in the past year attests to the trust that our customers have placed in us as the nation’s safest crypto exchange and from our commitment to drive transparency and credibility in the industry. With this achievement, we look to push forth with our mission to offer a trusted trading experience, and champion education and awareness in blockchain technology and digital assets," said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.

CoinDCX was launched in 2018 and had 1.40 lakh users at the end of 2020. The meteoric growth in the platform’s user base since has come on the back of a rally in prices of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, since mid-2020. The company said its growth has been driven by greater appreciation and awareness of crypto assets among the younger generation.

The exchange also offers education in crypto and blockchain service with DCXLearn to drive awareness and counters misinformation in emerging technologies as crypto inches towards mainstream adoption and grows in its importance. It offers investment solutions to all kind of investors - CoinDCX Pro for seasoned traders, CoinDCX for beginners and CoinDCX Prime for HNIs and institutions.

CoinDCX is a unicorn, or a startup with valuation of $1 billion or more, and is backed by marquee investors.

"As a leading crypto powerhouse, CoinDCX has been at the frontier of India’s crypto landscape, placing the nation on the world map for digital asset innovation. We’re proud to continue strengthening our growth in India and beyond, lowering the barriers to make the future of finance more accessible to all," said Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX.

