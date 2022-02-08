Crypto exchange CoinDCX clocks 1 crore users

"Accomplishing such a phenomenal milestone in just under four years since our launch is a remarkable feat, and is a testament to the growing demands for digital assets in India. CoinDCX’s exponential growth in the past year attests to the trust that our customers have placed in us as the nation’s safest crypto exchange and from our commitment to drive transparency and credibility in the industry. With this achievement, we look to push forth with our mission to offer a trusted trading experience, and champion education and awareness in blockchain technology and digital assets," said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.