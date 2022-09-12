WazirX shares update on ED probe, says bank accounts unfrozen2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- ED has unfreezed the bank accounts of WazirX and the company said it is now in a position to continue its banking operations as usual
Sharing an update on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, Indian crypto exchange WazirX on Monday said that the company was cooperating with the investigators by providing them all the necessary details, information and documents of the alleged accused companies, who used the WazirX platform.