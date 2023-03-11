Crypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

Crypto firm Circle reveals $3.3 billion exposure to Silicon Valley Bank1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:19 PM IST
The stablecoin company's announcement comes after startup-focused SVB collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.
U.S. cryptocurrency firm Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USD Coin reserves at the collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a tweet on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×