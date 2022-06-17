Crypto industry goes slow on hiring amid market downturn

“As an organization, we have always been frugal — even when we made big, bold bets. We have been cautious in every step we have taken, be it hiring or in our expenditure. We are a tight ship and we are also very well capitalized. We will continue to put our people first and honor the offers we have made," said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, in a statement.