Crypto lender Genesis lays off 20% of workforce, CEO to depart
- The crypto brokerage lent Three Arrows Capital $2.4 billion and has a claim of $1.2 billion against the beleaguered hedge fund
Genesis Global Trading Inc. is laying off 20% of its 260-person workforce weeks after court filings revealed that the crypto brokerage firm lent $2.4 billion to the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd.
The job cuts were announced as part of the firm’s leadership changes that will also result in the departure of Genesis Chief Executive Michael Moro.
Genesis, a wholly owned subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, was hit hard by the collapse of Three Arrows, which put down 50% collateral on its $2.4 billion loan. After liquidating the collateral, DCG remains the biggest creditor of Three Arrows and has a claim of $1.2 billion against the hedge fund.
Mr. Moro has held the CEO position since early 2016. He helped expand the firm’s services from over-the-counter trading to institutional borrowing, lending, derivatives, custody and prime brokerage. Genesis recently said it originated $40.4 billion in new loans during the second quarter, a decline of 9% from the previous quarter. The company said it had $4.9 billion in active loans outstanding at the end of June, a 66% drop from $14.6 billion in the first quarter.
Genesis appointed Chief Operating Officer Derar Islim, who joined the firm in May 2020, as the interim CEO. The firm said that Tom Conheeney, the former president of hedge fund SAC Capital and its successor Point72 Asset Management, will join Genesis as a board member and senior adviser.
Genesis said it has begun searching for a full-time CEO.
The leadership shake-up also includes governance and risk roles. Genesis has named Michael Patterson as its new chief compliance officer, succeeding Daniel Ferguson.
Mr. Patterson most recently served as the U.S. compliance risk management services leader at professional services firm Ernst & Young Global Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile. Genesis has also hired Michael Patchen as its new chief risk officer from asset manager AQR Capital Management LLC.
The hires come as many cryptocurrency lenders have filed for bankruptcy, revealing many common loans between the same firms. In addition, the cryptocurrency industry has been working more closely with lawmakers and regulators on evolving regulations.
