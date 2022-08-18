Crypto lender Genesis lays off 20% of workforce, CEO to depart

Mr. Moro has held the CEO position since early 2016. He helped expand the firm’s services from over-the-counter trading to institutional borrowing, lending, derivatives, custody and prime brokerage. Genesis recently said it originated $40.4 billion in new loans during the second quarter, a decline of 9% from the previous quarter. The company said it had $4.9 billion in active loans outstanding at the end of June, a 66% drop from $14.6 billion in the first quarter.

