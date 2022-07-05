Crypto lender Nexo to acquire Vauld2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 10:27 PM IST
- The move comes after Vauld halted deposits, withdrawals and trading on its platforms yesterday, citing financial challenges
Listen to this article
London-based crypto lending firm, Nexo, is set to acquire fellow lender and crypto exchange Vauld. The move comes after Vauld halted deposits, withdrawals and trading on its platforms yesterday, citing financial challenges. In a statement at the time, the company had said that it was exploring all options “including potential restructuring options" to protect investors interests.