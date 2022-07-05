Crypto lender Nexo to acquire Vauld

The company’s decision to halt all activity on its platform led many to take to social media and call out influencers who had promoted the firm initially. Vauld began as Bank of Hodlers (BoH) back in 2018, and rebranded in the second quarter of 2020. According to a roadmap presented on the company’s website, it was planning to issue cards, bank accounts and cross border payments using its platform in future. The company was founded by Bathija and Sanju Sony Kurian, who is based in Singapore.