Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for US bankruptcy4 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:09 PM IST
- Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov 16 after the collapse of major exchange FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto asset industry, fuelling concern that other companies could implode
The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Thursday, owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, after being toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.
