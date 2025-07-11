Crypto Scammer Truglia Gets 12 Years Prison, Up From 18 Months

(Bloomberg) -- A man who originally got 18 months in prison for his part in a scheme to steal $22 million in cryptocurrency, saw his sentence increase dramatically to 12 years after failing to pay back his victim.

Nicholas Truglia received the stiff new sentence Thursday, after US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein found he was willfully failing to comply with a previous agreement to pay nearly $20.4 million in restitution. Lawyers for Truglia immediately argued that Hellerstein abused his discretion in imposing such a long prison term.

Truglia pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in a complex scheme to gain control of the victim’s cell phone and steal more than $20 million of his cryptocurrency. He was charged as part of a ring of “evil computer geniuses” who tricked telecom employees into transferring customers’ cell numbers to SIM cards the hackers.

The group targeted Michael Terpin, the founder and chief executive officer of Transform Group, which advises blockchain businesses on public relations. The hackers recruited Truglia to convert stolen digital tokens into Bitcoin after they drained Terpin’s cryptocurrency accounts.

During Truglia’s initial sentencing hearing, it emerged that he had $53 million in assets, including crypto, art and jewelry. His lawyer, Mark Gombiner, argued in a court filing that Truglia has “surrendered every valuable asset he has access to,” including all the money in a Wells Fargo & Co. account.

The case is US v. Truglia, 19-cr-00921, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

