Crypto scammers make off with $100 mln from Binance1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 04:33 PM IST
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, reported on Friday that scammers had stolen $100 million in digital assets
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, reported on Friday that scammers had stolen $100 million in digital assets
Listen to this article
Scammers have stolen $100 million in cryptocurrency from Binance, the world's biggest exchange for cryptoassets, the firm said on Friday.