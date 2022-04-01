Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin down marginally, Ether surges

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bitcoin has lapsed back into the trading range that has persisted for much of the year. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was last down marginally around $46,490. It climbed about 10% during March amid an end-of-month rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bitcoin has lapsed back into the trading range that has persisted for much of the year. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was last down marginally around $46,490. It climbed about 10% during March amid an end-of-month rally.

“It’s just technical in nature," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “The breather that Bitcoin is taking right now is normal and healthy after such a sharp rally. Once it digests those gains, it should be able to rally further."

“It’s just technical in nature," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “The breather that Bitcoin is taking right now is normal and healthy after such a sharp rally. Once it digests those gains, it should be able to rally further." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Bitcoin bulls are really going to need a good fundamental reason for Bitcoin to break sharply higher," said Nicholas Cawley, strategist for DailyFX. “At the moment, there’s nothing on the horizon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bitcoin is down about 2.29% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

The performance of other digital tokens was upbeat with Solana, Polygon, Litecoin, Uniswap, Terra trading higher, while Stellar, Cardano declined over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark at $2.18 trillion, up 0.8% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}