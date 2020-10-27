CSB Bank partners with IIFL Finance for gold loan origination

“CSB Bank endeavours to serve individuals who are either under-banked or un-banked. Gold loan is the core business driver for the bank. IIFL Finance with its extensive branch network, robust technology and more than a decade’s experience in Gold Loan business, is the ideal long term partner, to help the Bank penetrate the under-served segments of the customers in under covered geographies of the country," said C.V.R. Rajendran, Managing Director & CEO of CSB Bank, when speaking on signing of the agreement.