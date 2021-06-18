CSIR-Tata MD partner to boost covid testing in small towns, rural areas

NEW DELHI: The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Tata Medical and Diagnostics (Tata MD), the healthcare venture of the Tata Group, on Friday announced a tie-up aimed at ramping covid-19 testing across tier 2 and 3 towns as well as rural areas in the country.

This partnership will help manage any future surge in testing requirements, the ministry of science and technology said in a statement.

The initiative will utilise CSIR’s network of labs across India. To be jointly developed, the RT-PCR CRISPR test will use the Tata MD CHECK SARS-CoV-2 test kits, powered by FELUDA technology from CSIR-IGIB, and Tata MD’s CHECK Automated testing solution.

"Apart from vaccination, rapid testing and isolation of SARS-CoV-2 positive persons has emerged as the best strategy in combating Covid-19. This initiative in partnership with Tata MD, to deploy the RT-PCR CRISPR test across multiple CSIR labs spread across the country is an important step," said Dr Shekhar C Mande, director general, CSIR.

Tata MD is also deploy a proprietary three-room design mobile testing lab that can conduct end-to-end, on-site covid testing.

"...This will significantly enhance the ability of state and district administrations to ensure wider availability and easier access to testing on an on-going basis," said Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO and MD, Tata Medical and Diagnostics.

The partnership will use the vast network of 37 CSIR labs spread across the country, up from the 13 being used now. The first CSIR lab to go live with Tata MD is located at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, Uttarakhand. “The current testing capacity will be 800 daily tests that can be scaled up using the Tata MD CHECK automation solution if demand rises significantly," Dr Anjan Ray, Director CSIR-IIP said.

