The era of rapid-fire executive poaching is cooling, as corporate India enters a period of deep caution. For senior and middle management, the path to a new corner office in 2026 will be defined by gruelling vetting processes, artificial intelligence litmus tests, and a "last-in, first-out" anxiety that is keeping potential candidates from jumping ship.
Winter for C-suite hiring as psychometric trials and AI tests become the new norm
SummaryHeadhunters caution that the coming year will be a slow one for middle and senior executives looking to change jobs. Psychometric tests, peer interviews, and questions about work done with AI are becoming the norm. And, then, there will be a waiting period before the final offer is rolled out.
