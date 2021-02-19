C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

A weekly list of C-Suiters who have moved up the corporate ladder either within or outside their companies.

■ Ami Momaya

Appointed as Partner at National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

A management graduate from NMIMS Ami, a competitive basketball player, started at Morgan Stanley in the back office and worked her way up and was part of the US firm’s infrastructure investment management division.

■ Anupam Gurani

Appointed as chief marketing officer at LEAD School

A graduate from Delhi College of Engineering and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from IIM Bangalore. Anupam built the Digital Ad Sales Business at Disney+ Hotstar in his most recent role. An accomplished marketing veteran with over 16 years of experience, Anupam has worked in reputed consumer centric organizations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol), Vodafone and Google. In his role as CMO at LEAD School, Anupam will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy, strengthen the brand reach, and drive accelerated business growth in existing and new markets

■ Ashish Goenka

Appointed as the Chief Financial Officer at Jubilant FoodWorks

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary with a degree in finance Ashish brings over 18 years of experience. He joins Jubilant from Airtel where he was the Executive Vice President, Group Finance Controller. Ashish has earlier worked with Unilever for over 13 years in various roles.

■ Deepak Jacob

Appointed as Group General Counsel at Dream11

An alumnus of University of Madras, Jacob has spent considerable time as a litigation lawyer in Delhi High Court.. He joins Dream11 after a 13-year After a 13 year stint as the President & Chief Regional Counsel for DTCI at the Walt Disney Company SEA, ME & India. Jacob played a key role in creating transformational legal and regulatory strategies that have helped business through a decade of regulatory interventions while ensuring that Star’s portfolio of channels continue to expand in terms of revenue and market share.

■ Gaurav Timble

Appointed as Director HR at WhiteHat Jr.

An alumnus of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and a certified professional from HR Certification Institute, Gaurav brings with him over 15+ years of experience. Gaurav joins the edtech startup after almost a 10-year stint at Deloitte, where he was the Associate Director HR. He also held the position of Head - Total Rewards and Global Mobility and HR Head (HRBP) – Risk Advisory during his stint at Deloitte.

■ Gurmeet Kaur

Appointed as Head of strategic marketing for the Polyurethanes India sub-continent business at Huntsman

Gurmeet is a post-graduate in management from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad and Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute (HBTI), Kanpur. Gurmeet joins Huntsman from Honeywell. At Hunstman, Kaur will be "responsible for the execution of Huntsman’s strategy for the polyurethanes division to achieve differentiated growth and create an effective value proposition for customers through sustainable delivery of solutions based on evolving market trends".

■ Kapil Singhal

Appointed as the Managing Partner – Credit at True North

An IIT Delhi and FMS Delhi alumnus, Kapil has 25 years of well-rounded investing and lending experience in the Indian financial markets. Singhal quit KKR late last year. He was leading KKR’s non-banking finance arm KKR India Financial Services since February last year. He was the head of India credit trading for almost four years at Goldman Sachs since mid-2011. He has also worked with financial services majors like ICICI Bank, GE Capital and Deutsche Bank since 1995.

■ Kunal Mundra

Appointed as CEO Cars India at CARS24

Kunal has prior experience in senior roles across several industries including auto, manufacturing and services with over 16 years of experience. An IIM-B Alumnus, Kunal joins from Bain Capital. In the new role created by the company’s founders, Kunal would be responsible for the company’s car business in India. He will also be working closely with the cofounder to device expansion strategy

■ Marc Llistosella

Appointed as CEO & MD at Tata Motors

Llistosella was most recently the president and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in commercial vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India.

■ Navin Gurnaney

Appointed as CEO-Foods at Reliance Brands

An alumnus from the Mumbai University, Navin has over three decades of experience in food retail and other ventures in India and the United States. Navin will join Reliance Brands from Starbucks India. Gurnaney will report to Darshan Mehta—president and chief executive officer, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. The new venture is likely to comprise of a varied portfolio of food retail and hospitality concepts.

■ Purvin Patel

Appointed as Regional President Asia Pacific at Vestas

Purvin joins Vestas from a position as CEO of ISS UK & Ireland, bringing more than 25 years of commercial and operational leadership experience from this role, as well as previous leadership positions at Walmart, Kingfisher Group (UK) and RadhaKrishna Foodland. During his time at ISS, Patel also served as Country Manager & Chief Executive Officer of ISS Facility Services India, which employs approximately 60,000 employees, and has been responsible for driving key strategic and transformation projects at board level.

■ Satishwar Balakrishnan

Elevated as MD & CEO at Aegon Life

A Chartered Accountant by qualification Satishwar brings with him a rich experience of close to two decades in the Insurance and Finance Industry. Satishwar, who joined the company in July 2019 as Chief Financial Officer, will spearhead Aegon Life’s transformation into a digital-only life insurance company.

■ Tirthankar Dutta

Appointed as Vice President & CISO at Star & Disney India

An engineering graduate, Tirthankar has more than 14 years of experience as an Information Technology (IT) professional with strong expertise in IT management, IT Security management, and IT enterprise architecture. He joins from InfoEdge where he last served as Senior VP & Head of Information Security. He will lead information security planning processes to establish an inclusive and comprehensive information security and compliance program for the entire company













