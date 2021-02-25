C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

A weekly list of C-Suiters who have moved up the corporate ladder either within or outside their companies.

■ Aditya Harkauli

Appointed as Chief Business Officer at Indifi Technologies.

Aditya, holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College & an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi. He brings with him over two decades of experience in BFSI. He has served both multinational and Indian corporates, working in leadership roles and across functions such as sales & distribution, product & portfolio management and business development. He has had extensive stints across a variety of domains like consumer assets, credit cards, insurance & retail liabilities/ wealth management. He moves to Indifi from IndusInd Bank where he served for the last five years – with his last role as the business head for the Corporate Solutions Group.

■ Anand Vijay Jha

Appointed as senior VP and chief of corporate affairs public policy, government relations, corporate communications, philanthropy, CSR at United Breweries

Vijay holds an MBA in strategy from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) (University of Delhi), a LLB. from Campus Law Centre (University of Delhi) and L.L.M. in international trade and commercial laws from Durham University (United Kingdom). Jha’s last stint was at Walmart India as senior vice president and chief of corporate affairs officer. The former civil servant also has about two decades of experience of working with ministries, departments and regulatory bodies including the Competition Commission of India. Jha has played a key role in setting up and operationalization of RLDA, a statutory body responsible for raising revenue through non-tariff measures such as commercial leasing of government land.

■ Ankit Rastogi

Appointed as chief product officer at Angel Broking

A Gold Medalist in Computer Engineering from NIT Surat, Ankit’s vast experience in the digital service segment ranging from incubating online hotels vertical at Goibibo to supply marketplace at Stayzilla and spearheading accommodations & activities vertical across India & Middle East at Cleartrip. His most recent stint was with MakeMyTrip as the traveltech company’s Senior Vice-President. At Angel, Ankit will be responsible for Product Development, ARQ Prime, and Fundamental Research

■ Anvesha Poswalia

Appointed as head of digital & e-commerce - Home Care at Unilever India

An alumnus of SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Anvesha has worked with Asian Paints, travelyaari.com and Google. She joins Unilever from L'Oréal where she worked as the digital marketing head.

■ Gautam Thakar

Appointed as global CEO at OLX Autos

An alumnus of the Indian institute of Management - Lucknow, Thakar will lead a worldwide organization with a workforce of more than 4,000 employees across Asia, Africa, Latam, and the United States. Most recently, Thakar was CEO of Star Sports in India which was acquired by the Walt Disney Company. Prior to that Thakar was in the United States for over a decade and brings deep leadership experience in pioneering digital marketplaces as former global CEO of Shopping.com and LivingSocial (acquired by Groupon). Thakar was a part of the founding management team of baazee.com which pioneered ecommerce in India before being acquired by eBay in 2005

■ Harish Ramachandran

Appointed as country head at Wolters Kluwer India

Harish holds a post graduate diploma in business administration programme from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning and has pursued his graduation in Microbiology from Bangalore University. Prior to his appointment at Wolters Kluwer, Harish was heading Connected Care at Philips, Africa, in the capacity of Business, Marketing and Sales Lead. He has extensively worked in the Medical Equipment space and has held various senior leadership roles at Philips India and also has an experience of working with GE Healthcare in the past. In his current role, Harish will be responsible for building upon the businesses that cater to the critical aspects of quality care through clinical effectiveness. He will also be navigating through the healthcare delivery centres across India and its neighbouring countries to sensitize and support business for Evidence-Based Medicine, with the application of the best and latest knowledge pool for clinicians across public and private hospitals.

■ Kalpesh Kikani

Appointed as CEO at Piramal Alternatives

Kikani comes with over 25 years of expertise in investing and financial services including a decade as founding managing director at AION Capital (a JV between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Group). Previously, he has spent over 15 years at ICICI Bank where he played a significant role in building the bank's commercial banking business to over $10 billion in assets and the structured finance business to over $5 billion in assets. The Alternatives vertical, The vertical leverages Piramal Group's long-standing partnerships with marquee global investors such as CDPQ, CPPIB, APG, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Bain Capital.

■ Narendra Agrawal

Appointed as global CIO at Dabur

Agrawal has done his MBA from IIM Indore and Bachelors in Engineering from Mumbai University. Previously, he was IT head, Nutrition & Sales, and HUL. Agrawal has 13 years of industry experience in technology transformation & leadership and has worked with companies like Capgemini and Amdocs in the past. Narendra has vast exposure in successfully leading large scale global transformation projects in ERP, Logistics Operations, Financial forecasting, and S&OP.

■ Neeraj Jha

Appointed as head of corporate communications & corporate affairs at Airtel

Neeraj Jha brings with him over 24 years of experience across journalism and industry. Prior to joining Airtel, he was the head of corporate communications and company spokesperson at HDFC Bank. Neeraj Jha will report to Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel Ltd and will be responsible for leading Airtel’s brand advocacy, reputation and communication efforts. Besides, Jha will provide oversight and support to the other Bharti Group entities.

■ Rajesh Balasubramanian

Appointed as head-People & Culture at Accolite Digital

With more than two decades of experience across manufacturing, information technology and services industries, in roles spanning sales, software delivery management and human resources, Balasubramanian was earlier global head – talent acquisition enablement service, at Cognizant for 16 years. A mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Madras, he started his career as senior software engineer as Ness Technologies in 1997.

■ Sangeetha Aiyer

Appointed as director-promotions at Sony Music Entertainment

A commerce graduate with a degree in management, Sangeetha has earlier worked with AETN18 (JV between A+E Networks and TV18) for over 8 years. She also has stints with Times Television Network, Star India, Reliance Broadcast Network, Future Group and Arvind Fashions in the past. She joins the company from NBC Universal India, where she was working as head of marketing.

■ Shantanu Mitra

Appointed as CEO & MD at Fullerton India

A qualified chartered accountant, Mitra has over 40 years of experience in financial services, with over 20 years at Standard Chartered and Citibank where he had stints in India, Singapore and Thailand, according to a statement. His last role in Standard Chartered was Senior Regional Risk Officer, India, and Middle East & Africa, based in Mumbai. His previous experience with Fullerton included a stint from 2010 to 2017, initially as Head of Consumer Risk for the parent company Fullerton Financial Holdings, Singapore and subsequently a tenure as CEO and MD with Fullerton India.

■ Sharad Goklani

Appointed as president & CTO at AU Small Finance Bank

Sharad has completed his MCA from the University of Rajasthan. Previously, Goklani was EVP & CTO at Equitas Small Finance Bank. He has close to 25 years of professional experience and has worked with companies like Bharti Airtel and NIIT Limited in the past. In his new role, Goklani would be responsible for ensuring technology deployment and adoption across the bank.

■ Timothy Prentice

Appointed as vice president-design at TVS Motor

Prentice is among an acclaimed motorcycle designer and brings on board 35 years of experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development. Prentice began his career with Honda R&D where he was responsible for concept design development of motorcycles, ATVs and PWCs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in the field of Industrial Technology from California State University.

■ Vivek Gambhir

Appointed as CEO at Boat

At Boat, Gambhir will be closely working with co-founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta to drive the company’s vision and accelerate the overall growth. Previously, Gambhir served as the CEO and Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) where he spearheaded the transformation and global expansion of the organization. Before joining Godrej, Gambhir was a founding member of Bain & Company’s consulting operations in India and has also led the firm’s FMCG and telecommunications practices in India. He also worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Singapore.

■ Yogesh Tewari

Appointed as vice president-marketing at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Yogesh is a marketing professional with international experience of working across multiple categories, in the past Tewari has worked with RB India for around 6 years and Colgate Palmolive India for around 5 years. Yogesh joins the FMCG group from Mars Wrigley where he was working as director marketing and customer marketing and worked there for around 8 years.

