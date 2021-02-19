C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

A graduate from Delhi College of Engineering and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from IIM Bangalore. Anupam built the Digital Ad Sales Business at Disney+ Hotstar in his most recent role. An accomplished marketing veteran with over 16 years of experience, Anupam has worked in reputed consumer centric organizations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol), Vodafone and Google. In his role as CMO at LEAD School, Anupam will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy, strengthen the brand reach, and drive accelerated business growth in existing and new markets