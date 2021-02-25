C-Suiters: Who have moved up the corporate ladder this week

Harish holds a post graduate diploma in business administration programme from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning and has pursued his graduation in Microbiology from Bangalore University. Prior to his appointment at Wolters Kluwer, Harish was heading Connected Care at Philips, Africa, in the capacity of Business, Marketing and Sales Lead. He has extensively worked in the Medical Equipment space and has held various senior leadership roles at Philips India and also has an experience of working with GE Healthcare in the past. In his current role, Harish will be responsible for building upon the businesses that cater to the critical aspects of quality care through clinical effectiveness. He will also be navigating through the healthcare delivery centres across India and its neighbouring countries to sensitize and support business for Evidence-Based Medicine, with the application of the best and latest knowledge pool for clinicians across public and private hospitals.

