Companies
CTO charm wears thin within Indian startups as they conserve cash
Mansi Verma 5 min read 17 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Summary
- Highly valued Indian startups are opting out of hiring new executives at exuberant packages to lead tech innovation. This comes at a time when a persisting funding downturn has pushed them to put a lid on hiring and venturing into new growth verticals, to control cash burn.
New-age companies that have relied on tech to drive disruption are now opting out of hiring replacements for the once-prized chief technology officer (CTO) role after the position becomes vacant, in a bid to cut costs during the ongoing funding downturn.
