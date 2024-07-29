CtrlS Datacenters to raise $300 million amid AI-fuelled race for digital infra
Summary
- The company plans to raise $2 billion over the next five years to fuel a 350 MW expansion of its data centres across India and enter overseas markets as well.
Hyderabad-based digital infrastructure provider CtrlS Datacenters Ltd plans to raise debt of $300 million this financial year to expand across India as it anticipates demand for data centres to rise, driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence.