CtrlS’ Pinnapureddy said the government should also look at giving sops to the sunrise sector either by abolishing import duties for 100% export-oriented workloads, as the workloads from AI can go to other countries such as the US, Australia or Japan. This is because these workloads are not bound by localization laws as opposed to those from traditional industries like banking, finance and insurance that have fuelled the need for data centres till the previous decade.