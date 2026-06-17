CtrlS raises ₹7,000 crore at $4.8 billion valuation to chase India’s AI data centre boom

NEW DELHI: Domestic data centre operator CtrlS Datacenters Ltd on Wednesday announced a fund-raise of ₹7,000 crore ($741 million) at a valuation of $4.8 billion, as it looks to add 4 gigawatt (GW) in data centre capacity to capture a 20% stake in India’s artificial intelligence boom.
CtrlS, as per publicly disclosed figures, is one of India’s top four data centre operators in terms of active data centre capacity, alongside NTT Global, Equinix, and STTelemedia.
This is the first time that the data centre entity has diluted its equity, after having bought back its initial equity-based funding rounds. With this, the promoter Pinnapureddy family will continue to hold 91% of the venture, with new investor Canada Public Pension (CPP) Investments picking up an 8.2% stake today. The remaining 0.8% is held by friends and family members of the promoters, which includes Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath, said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, chairman and managing director of CtrlS in an interview with Mint.