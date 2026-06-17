CtrlS raises ₹7,000 crore at $4.8 billion valuation to chase India’s AI data centre boom

NEW DELHI: Domestic data centre operator CtrlS Datacenters Ltd on Wednesday announced a fund-raise of ₹7,000 crore ($741 million) at a valuation of $4.8 billion, as it looks to add 4 gigawatt (GW) in data centre capacity to capture a 20% stake in India’s artificial intelligence boom.
NEW DELHI: Domestic data centre operator CtrlS Datacenters Ltd on Wednesday announced a fund-raise of ₹7,000 crore ($741 million) at a valuation of $4.8 billion, as it looks to add 4 gigawatt (GW) in data centre capacity to capture a 20% stake in India’s artificial intelligence boom.
CtrlS, as per publicly disclosed figures, is one of India’s top four data centre operators in terms of active data centre capacity, alongside NTT Global, Equinix, and STTelemedia.
CtrlS, as per publicly disclosed figures, is one of India’s top four data centre operators in terms of active data centre capacity, alongside NTT Global, Equinix, and STTelemedia.
This is the first time that the data centre entity has diluted its equity, after having bought back its initial equity-based funding rounds. With this, the promoter Pinnapureddy family will continue to hold 91% of the venture, with new investor Canada Public Pension (CPP) Investments picking up an 8.2% stake today. The remaining 0.8% is held by friends and family members of the promoters, which includes Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath, said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, chairman and managing director of CtrlS in an interview with Mint.
Betting on scale
CPP Investments, which has ₹1.85 trillion ($19.6 billion) in investments in India, has given the data centre operator ₹4,000 crore to invest in its own data centre plans. Additionally, the two firms will create a joint venture for a new data centre subsidiary, in which CtrlS and CPP will own 52% and 48% stakes respectively, at an initial investment of ₹3,000 crore.
CtrlS has 370 megawatt (MW) in active data centres in India, Pinnapureddy said. Higher wattage directly correlates to larger total data processing power in a data centre. For reference, on 5 December, real estate services firm JLL said India’s active data centre capacity stood at 1.12GW as of June last year. The planned capacity expansion to 4GW for CtrlS reflects the breakneck speed at which India’s data centre industry is progressing.
IPO on horizon
“Looking at the scale at which the industry is growing, we’ll likely look at a fund-raise once every year. Eventually, we will go for an initial public offering (IPO). Though we have not started working on it yet, we’re looking at one to three years for our IPO,” the executive said.
Incorporated in October 2007, CtrlS Datacenters earned ₹1,561.8 crore in operating revenue in FY25, up 16.6% from the previous fiscal, as per its Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings. Net profit was at ₹248.1 crore, up marginally from ₹247.7 crore. The privately-held firm is yet to file its FY26 financials.
Pinnapureddy told Mint that the company expected its data centre push to help it retain “about 15-20%” of India’s data centre market, even as domestic conglomerates and foreign tech firms expand in the country. “We already account for around 15% of the Indian market. By our evaluation, we expect India to house 18-20GW of data centres within the next five years, given the massive demand that AI is generating. We’re setting up data centres in cities that have never seen data centres before, such as in Patna where we’re opening very soon. Our expansion is in line with this demand.”
With this money, the data centre operator will add 700MW in new capacity through the 2027 calendar year, followed by 800MW in 2028. Pinnapureddy also said that the company, which has 1,850 core engineers, will add 1,200 more engineers as part of its expansion plans this year alone, alongside additional and ancillary hiring over the next two years.
CPP Investments’s valuation of CtrlS Datacenters at $4.8 billion comes less than seven months after the company undertook a valuation exercise in November last year that pegged its net value at $2.6 billion.
AI gold rush
The investment also comes at a time when interest in India’s data centre industry has been escalating at scale. In February this year, industrial conglomerates Adani Group and Reliance Industries announced $100 billion and $110 billion in data centre and AI investments in the near future. In October last year, Tata Consultancy Services announced a $6.5-billion plan to set-up a 1GW data centre, for which it raised $1 billion from US private equity firm, TPG.
On 20 January, Hyderabad-based renewable energy group Greenko invested $25 billion to set-up a 1GW data centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Larsen & Toubro, India’s largest engineering conglomerate, told Mint on 2 March that it plans to invest $2.5-3 billion in its own data centre expansion plan, eyeing $1 billion in revenue from its operations by 2030. Then, on 30 March, Airtel subsidiary Nxtra announced a $1 billion investment to build 1GW in data centre capacity. The entity was valued at $3.1 billion at the time.
Big Tech, too, has doubled down on India. Between October and December last year, Google, Microsoft and Amazon announced plans to invest over $40 billion in data centres in the country. On 9 June, Meta announced a partnership with RIL for 168MW in local data centre capacity, without announcing a specific investment amount. Others, such as OpenAI, are also said to be evaluating the country.
Joining this spree of over $250 billion in announced investments, Pinnapureddy said that CtrlS’s own fund-raise was the company’s first “actual equity dilution to date, and is a sign of the kind of growth and demand that the industry expects to see.”
“So far, our expansion has largely been financed through internal accruals and promoter investments. We’d initially raised $10 million in exchange for equity in 2007, and a further $12 million a year afterward—but we bought back both those stakes in 2017. Four months ago, we also did a small friends and family round, which included Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath, who invested ₹250 crore in our company. We had diluted 0.8% equity in that round. This round, with CPP, is the first equity-led funding round at scale,” the top executive said.
He, however, dismissed concerns about water and energy usage as “misguided projections.”
“We have not used any freshwater in any of our data centres, except for our earliest ones with about 3-5MW in capacity. There, sadly, we cannot change the mechanism. All our new and upcoming data centres are air-cooled, which is energy-intensive. Energy consumption, however, has to happen—look at any crucial sector in the modern world such as aviation or automobiles, and each fundamental infrastructure consumes energy heavily. We’re investing in green energy facilities to fund the energy draw as a result—both through in-house green energy operations, and power purchase agreements with distributors in Noida and Pune, as well as through National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC),” Pinnapureddy said.