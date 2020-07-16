G R Infraprojects Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Business and Consultancy LLP, Cube Construction Engineering Ltd, and five other companies, have been shortlisted to redevelop four railway stations--Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati and transform them into commercial hubs.

Indian Railway Stations Development Corp. Ltd (IRSDC), the nodal agency for implementation of the project had last month opened RFQs (Request for Qualification)—a process of pre-qualification and shortlisting of bidders. The company has now shortlisted these companies for the next stage, in which they will have to offer a fixed price bid for undertaking the project.

Other shortlisted include Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings LtD, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Monte Carlo Ltd, JKB Infrastructure, Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd, Cube Construction Engineering, an official statement said on Thursday.

The indicative cost for redevelopment of the four stations is around ₹1,300 crore. These redeveloped stations will be called as ‘Railopolis’, and the government aims to attract huge investment from this.

Indian railways’ ambitious station redevelopment plan is one of its attempts to attract private investment in the sector. Apart from transforming stations, railways also plans to attract private sector investment by offering such companies to run passenger trains.

The total built up area allowed for commercial development is 54 lakh square ft. No prior environmental clearance is required for these projects as these are railway projects.

These four stations are the first ones to have provision to levy a pre-determined user charge on passengers and visitors as one of the main revenue stream for the concessionaire of the redeveloped stations.

