Cube, GMR Business, others vie for station redevelopment plan

Nine companies, including G.R. Infraprojects Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Business and Consultancy Llp, and Cube Construction Engineering Ltd, have been shortlisted to redevelop four railway stations, Indian Railways said on Thursday. The government plans to transform Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Sabarmati into commercial hubs, or ‘railopolises’.

In June, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corp. Ltd (IRSDC), the nodal agency for implementing the project, had opened requests for qualification (RFQs) to shortlist bidders. These companies will now have to submit a fixed price to bag the projects.

In June, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corp. Ltd (IRSDC), the nodal agency for implementing the project, had opened requests for qualification (RFQs) to shortlist bidders. These companies will now have to submit a fixed price to bag the projects.

The other shortlisted companies include Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Montecarlo Ltd, JKB Infrastructure, and Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd, the railways said.

The government is set to spend an estimated ₹1,300 crore for redeveloping the four stations, which are expected to attract huge investment once the projects are complete.

The ambitious station redevelopment plan of Indian Railways is part of its efforts to attract private investment. The national transporter also plans to woo private companies into running special passenger trains.

The total built-up area allowed for commercial development is 54 lakh square ft. No prior environmental clearance will be required for the four projects.

Once the projects are complete, the four stations will have provisions to levy a pre-determined user charge on passengers and visitors, as the main revenue stream for the concessionaire of the redeveloped stations.