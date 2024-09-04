Cube close to clinching ₹4,000 cr deal for Athaang road assets
Summary
- CPPIB, the other finalist, too had submitted a binding bid for the deal run by JP Morgan. Cube will now be given exclusivity to close the deal for the portfolio of five road assets totalling 230 km. The investor interest comes in the backdrop of highway awards expected to slow this year
New Delhi: Cube Highways, one of India’s largest private sector operators of toll roads, has emerged as the likely winner to acquire the road assets of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s (NIIF) Athaang Infrastructure, two people aware of the development said. The deal is expected to have an equity value of around ₹4,000 crore.