The other significant NIIF deal in play is the one for acquiring a majority stake in Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd, in what will rank among the largest transactions in India’s green energy space. Mint reported that state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC), JSW Group’s JSW Neo Energy, and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd have been shortlisted to submit the binding bids for acquiring a significant majority stake in NIIF-backed Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd. These firms had submitted their non-binding offers (NBOs) for the deal having an equity value of around $800 million, and are presently conducting due diligence for the company that has a 5 GW portfolio of operational and under-construction projects. The sale process is being run by Standard Chartered. Ayana is looking to sell significant majority stake in the green energy firm, that may translate into up to 100% stake sale.