NEW DELHI: Madurai Kanyakumari Tollway Ltd. (MKTL) and Kanyakumari Etturvattum Tollway Ltd. (KETL) operated by Cube Highways inaugurated India’s most Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) on Tuesday at KETL, Sattur.
“MKTL and KETL are the first two parts of four contiguous stretches of NH-7 connecting Madurai and Kanyakumari. The ATMS will cover two consecutive stretches of a total of 116.5 km of NH-7, connecting major cities like Madurai and Tirunelveli. ATMS commissioned on the MKTL stretch is integrated with the densest installation of intelligent network cameras – a Video Incident Detection System (VIDS)," Cube Highways said in a press release.
“ATMS implemented by Cube Highways will make a huge difference to road safety across the country. These tools and technologies for highway management will help in reducing accidents on the highways," said Vibhav Mittal, regional officer, National Highways Authority India (NHAI), Madurai.
The Video Incident Detection System (VIDS), one of the critical components of ATMS, has smart network cameras installed every 250 meters, making the 52.3-km MKTL stretch the densest in the country. In addition, the network’s pan-tilt zoom (PTZ) cameras are also equipped with night vision and zoom-in zoom-out capabilities to patrol the highway stretches.
The combination of VIDS and PTZ installed on both stretches tracks speed violations, lane closures, and other incidents on the road. “This will significantly improve the road users’ ease and experience with smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow, and enhanced road safety," Cube Highways added.
The Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays (VASDs) are placed at locations with restricted highway geometry, and straight sections to monitor the speed of the vehicles. With variable message sign boards (VMS), ATMS provides real-time information and guidance to road users about vehicle speed, wind speed, road temperature, weather conditions such as precipitation, visibility on the road, etc.
“With the ATMS in place, we can monitor the highways better and keep the drivers informed about their speed and driving behaviour. If drivers are still involved in speeding or other unauthorised behaviour, we can quickly inform the authorities to take the necessary action. Every square inch of the road is covered by CCTV cameras, drones, and optical fibre. As a result, if an unfortunate incident occurs, assistance can be sent immediately," said H.M. Karna, president – operations, Cube Advisors.
The ATMS enhances road safety by detecting wrong-side vehicle movement, collisions, and stoppages and providing emergency assistance around the clock. “The control centre will have 24x7 monitoring by several teams for a faster response for Ambulances and RPVs. There is also a sub-control centre created as an additional measure," Cube Highways said.
