“With the ATMS in place, we can monitor the highways better and keep the drivers informed about their speed and driving behaviour. If drivers are still involved in speeding or other unauthorised behaviour, we can quickly inform the authorities to take the necessary action. Every square inch of the road is covered by CCTV cameras, drones, and optical fibre. As a result, if an unfortunate incident occurs, assistance can be sent immediately," said H.M. Karna, president – operations, Cube Advisors.