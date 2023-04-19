Home / Companies / News /  Cube Highways InvIT raises $630 mn from Canada’s BCI, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala
Back

New Delhi: Cube Highways on Wednesday announced the listing of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), backed by investments from the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company. The InvIT raised around $630 million to develop its portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets spanning 1,423.60 kilometers across India.

The first tranche of assets held by the InvIT includes 17 National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll roads and one NHAI annuity road asset, situated in 11 Indian states. 

The InvIT has also signed a 10,000 crore loan facility with the State Bank of India for refinancing its existing debt, the company said in a press statement.

This investment aligns with BCI's long-term strategy of investing in infrastructure platforms and Mubadala's aim to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity in India's road sector.

Cube Highways‘ existing investors include I Squared Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and Japan Highways International BV.

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout