Cube Highways InvIT raises $630 mn from Canada’s BCI, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- The first tranche of assets held by the InvIT includes 17 National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll roads and one NHAI annuity road asset, situated in 11 Indian states.
New Delhi: Cube Highways on Wednesday announced the listing of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), backed by investments from the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company. The InvIT raised around $630 million to develop its portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets spanning 1,423.60 kilometers across India.
